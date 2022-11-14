Moscow has imposed sanctions on 100 Canadians by banning them from entering Russia.

This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by Ria Novosti. Among the recipients of the sanctions, also the actor Jim Carrey and the nephew of the late controversial Ukrainian politician Stepan Bandera.

The ministry said the sanctions were being introduced in response to “the ongoing practice by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s regime of imposing sanctions against the Russian leadership, politicians and parliamentarians, business representatives, pundits and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable.”

“On the basis of reciprocity, entry is closed to 100 citizens of Canada. Among them are senior officials, businessmen, activists, media and financial structures,” the note continues.

The ministry has published the list of 100 names, which include – in addition to Jim Carrey and Stepan Bandera’s nephew – Caroline Xavier, head of Canada’s Communications Security Authority, politician and former Attorney General Peter McKay , several executives of Volatus Aerospace and other Canadian citizens.