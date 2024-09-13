Once again, like in the Copa America, James Rodriguez was decisive in the Colombian National Team with his majestic left foot in these two dates of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Against Peru He came on and was key to the equalising goal with an exemplary corner kick. In Barranquilla, against Argentina, he gave an assist and scored the winning goal in a very tangled match.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE

James prepares for his league debut

James Rodriguez Now change your chip and think about him Rayo Vallecanothe club that opened the doors to him in Europe after a brief and turbulent time at São Paulo in Brazil, a place where he never found consistency and from which he left through the back door.

The team of Vallecas showed off their number 10 midfielder this Friday with a photo of him in training and sharpening his left foot for his debut. “Look who returned to Vallecas,” the Spanish team wrote on their social networks.

The 33-year-old from Cucuta is getting ready for what would be his debut with the Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish League. Next Monday his team faces Osasuna, the ’10’ would be on the bench.

Why has James Rodríguez not made his debut for Rayo yet?

James He has not made his debut with the team Vallecas because he arrived at the club in the last days of the transfer market and had few training sessions. In addition, he had been without minutes for almost two months, so the Coach Inigo Perez He did not want to risk it in the defeat against Espanyol before the double date Fifa September.

For what was done with the Colombian National Team in the qualifying round, in which he played 45 minutes against Peru and 90 minutes against Argentina, the Santander native showed that he is ready to compete and that he has the credentials in his legs.

Colombian National Team Photo:EFE

