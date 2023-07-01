ZTwo days of competition, three partial tests, an almost four-kilometer long cross-country course with 25 obstacles at the end – and in the end 0.1 points decide victory. The eventing test at the CHIO Aachen could not have been closer. Yasmin Ingham, the World Champion from Great Britain, won the individual competition with her horse Banzai (27.1 points) ahead of Germany’s Michael Jung and Chipmunk, who finished with 27.2 points. Jung’s result also secured his team victory in the Nations Cup, with Great Britain third behind the USA.

For Yasmin Ingham, at 26 one of the youngest riders in the starting field, it is another great success after her surprising world championship title last year. Already on Friday she and Banzai started the competition with a strong dressage for which she received only 23.5 minus points. In the jumping course, two penalty points were added because she just exceeded the allowed time.

It’s drizzling on the off-road day in Aachen

“It was a bit frustrating,” she later said. On the final cross-country stretch on Saturday, however, there was no longer any sign of that. She managed to “convert the frustration into positive energy”. With Banzai she showed a completely harmonious round through the course in the Aachen Soers.

Although the two were a little too slow there, none of the 44 starter pairs reached the ideal time of 6:55 minutes. After the summery weather of the past few weeks, it drizzled on the off-road day. The track was correspondingly “soft”, Michael Jung reported later. To make matters worse for him, Chipmunk lost a horseshoe early on and Jung had to use tactics. That means riding turns more carefully so as not to slip, which, however, cost time.

However, the applied handbrake turned out to be the better option instead of taking too much risk. This is what happened to the British Tom McEwen, who was still in the lead after the first two partial tests, dressage and jumping. With his horse Dublin he started last in the area. The two of them were concentrated on their way – up to the obstacle complex with the number 16, a combination of two narrow jumps, connected with a so-called “sunken road”, a hollow through which they had to gallop.







For McEwen and Dublin, however, that task was over before the second jump – they got through the trough a little too quickly and the horse preferred not to jump off and run past the fence. The result was 20 penalty points and they fell back to 26th place.

“Making Life Difficult”

Jung’s teammate Christoph Wahler made the biggest leap forward in the final standings. The 29-year-old team world champion was initially unlucky in dressage. His horse Carjatan didn’t really like the atmosphere in the Aachen dressage stadium. “We made life difficult for ourselves with dressage,” said Wahler.

In the meantime, 33.6 minus points meant rank 26 for him. With a flawless show jumping, they moved up to rank 19. And after the cross-country, Wahler’s life was easier again: “My horse gave me an outstanding ride.” No obstacle errors, only 1.6 time penalty points added to the final result (35.2) – fourth place behind the American Tamra Smith with May tree (33.7).

The other two German team pairs also managed to get over the obstacles in the terrain without any problems. Malin Hotopp-Hansen and Quidditsch finished twelfth with 42.5 points. Sandra Auffarth and Viamant took their time on the track and finished 17th (48.3). It was their first tournament start since late April when they finished fourth at the Five Star Classic in Kentucky, USA.







For the eventing riders, the CHIO is an important sighting tournament on the way to the highlight of the season, the European Championships, which take place in Normandy in August. In the Aachen Nations Cup, national coach Peter Thomsen relied on three riders from last year’s successful World Championship team, Jung, Wahler and Auffarth. Malin Hansen-Hotopp only started for the second time in Aachen and for the first time in the German team. Olympic champion Julia Krajewski is unable to compete in this year’s championship because her mare Amande is injured.