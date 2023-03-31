GP Australia 2023, the results of FP1

pos. number Pilot Stable Time Secondments Turns 1 1 max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:18,790 17 2 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:19.223 +0.433 s 20 3 11 Sergius Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 1:19.293 +0.503 s 19 4 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:19.317 +0.527 s 23 5 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:19,378 +0.588 s 16 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:19.505 +0.715 s 20 7 4 Landau Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:19,536 +0.746 s 16 8 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 1:19,646 +0.856 s 22 9 63 George Russell MERCEDES 1:19,699 +0.909 s 23 10 18 spears Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 1:19,766 +0.976 s 19 11 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:19,766 +0.976 s 21 12 81 Oscars Plates MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:19,777 +0.987 s 22 13 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 1:19,806 +1.016 s 19 14 21 Nick DeVries ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:19,933 +1.143 s 25 15 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:20.074 +1.284 s 21 16 31 Esteban Or with ALPINE RENAULT 1:20,175 +1.385 s 20 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT 1:20,399 +1.609 s 14 18 77 Valtteri Bottas ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:20,419 +1.629 s 21 19 24 Zhou Guanyu ALFA ROMEO FERRARI 1:20,569 +1,779 s 22 20 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 1:21,147 +2.357 s 17

The synthesis of PL1

Definitely eventful session with two red flags, the second which put an early end to the activity on the track. The first was caused by problems with the GPS system, the second by a technical problem which stopped the Williams of Logan Sargeant. Max Verstappen was fastest ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who improved his time in the final on the soft tyre. Third place for Perez who didn’t use the softer tire, then Alonso ahead of the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz. The top 10 is completed by Norris, Gasly, Russell and Stroll.

The first verdicts

Verstappen set a good time at the end of the first run on the soft tyre, but complained of gearbox problems both downshifting and upshifting, plus he wasn’t satisfied with the balance of the rear brakes. In the final we saw some taste of race pace, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso fast with the hard tyre. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, rode with average without impressing, but also committing a small long in Turn-1. To follow closely Fernando Alonso, who was effective both on the single lap and in the first taste of race pace.

The program

There F1 will be back on track at 07:00 Italian time for the second free practice session. After that the appointment is for tomorrow night with FP3 always scheduled at 03:30 to then move on to Qualifying at 07:00. The race will also start at that time on Sunday morning on a weekend in which F1 and MotoGP share the scene. In fact, the World Championship is taking place in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Tomorrow the Sprint will start at 20:00 (it will be broadcast live on TV8), while the Race on Sunday evening will start at 19:00.