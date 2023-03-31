GP Australia 2023, the results of FP1
|pos.
|Pilot
|Time
|Secondments
|Turns
|1
|1
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:18,790
|17
|2
|44
|MERCEDES
|1:19.223
|+0.433s
|20
|3
|11
|RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT
|1:19.293
|+0.503s
|19
|4
|14
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:19.317
|+0.527s
|23
|5
|16
|FERRARI
|1:19,378
|+0.588s
|16
|6
|55
|FERRARI
|1:19.505
|+0.715s
|20
|7
|4
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:19,536
|+0.746s
|16
|8
|10
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:19,646
|+0.856s
|22
|9
|63
|MERCEDES
|1:19,699
|+0.909s
|23
|10
|18
|ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES
|1:19,766
|+0.976s
|19
|11
|23
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:19,766
|+0.976s
|21
|12
|81
|MCLAREN MERCEDES
|1:19,777
|+0.987s
|22
|13
|27
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:19,806
|+1.016s
|19
|14
|21
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:19,933
|+1.143s
|25
|15
|2
|WILLIAMS MERCEDES
|1:20.074
|+1.284s
|21
|16
|31
|ALPINE RENAULT
|1:20,175
|+1.385s
|20
|17
|22
|ALPHATAURI HONDA RBPT
|1:20,399
|+1.609s
|14
|18
|77
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:20,419
|+1.629s
|21
|19
|24
|ALFA ROMEO FERRARI
|1:20,569
|+1,779s
|22
|20
|20
|HAAS FERRARI
|1:21,147
|+2.357s
|17
The synthesis of PL1
Definitely eventful session with two red flags, the second which put an early end to the activity on the track. The first was caused by problems with the GPS system, the second by a technical problem which stopped the Williams of Logan Sargeant. Max Verstappen was fastest ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who improved his time in the final on the soft tyre. Third place for Perez who didn’t use the softer tire, then Alonso ahead of the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz. The top 10 is completed by Norris, Gasly, Russell and Stroll.
The first verdicts
Verstappen set a good time at the end of the first run on the soft tyre, but complained of gearbox problems both downshifting and upshifting, plus he wasn’t satisfied with the balance of the rear brakes. In the final we saw some taste of race pace, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso fast with the hard tyre. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, rode with average without impressing, but also committing a small long in Turn-1. To follow closely Fernando Alonso, who was effective both on the single lap and in the first taste of race pace.
The program
There F1 will be back on track at 07:00 Italian time for the second free practice session. After that the appointment is for tomorrow night with FP3 always scheduled at 03:30 to then move on to Qualifying at 07:00. The race will also start at that time on Sunday morning on a weekend in which F1 and MotoGP share the scene. In fact, the World Championship is taking place in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit. Tomorrow the Sprint will start at 20:00 (it will be broadcast live on TV8), while the Race on Sunday evening will start at 19:00.
#Australian #FerrariLeclerc #PL1 #standings #FormulaPassion
