The first chapter of the final of the Concachampions has been played leaving the Club Leon with an important advantage for the return duel next Sunday. The emerald squad managed to win the game 2-1 although they could have increased the advantage but the aim in the second half was no longer the best.

The actions of the Grand Final started with the dominance of León to the point that before 10 minutes the locals already won it after a header after a corner kick, that made the game quickly turn to one side , Leon attacked a lot but couldn’t

increase until a new stopped ball came a penalty scored by Angel Mena that gave them the 2-0 that gave a lot of confidence.

For the second half, things were not very different, especially in the first minutes, León attacking, but as time went by, Larcamón made changes to take care of his players, which opened the door for the reaction of the LAFCbut it was not until 90+6′ that Denis Bouanga discounted for visitors.

León takes advantage in the first leg of the final | Photo: Jam Media

Now León must go to Los Angeles to face the return of this final where he needs to maintain the overall score, win the game or draw by any score to be champion. LAFC needs to win the global to become champion of the Concachampions.

The return final will be played until Sunday, June 4 from the LAFC home at 7:00 p.m. and can be seen completely live on Fox Sports.