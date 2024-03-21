Aston Martin is fifth in the Constructors' World Championship with 13 points, but the Silverstone team is aware that the AMR24 package could aspire to something more, but the “green” is suffering in finding the right aerodynamic balance: compared to last year, in fact, the car of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll seems more consistent in the flying lap, while it suffers more from the runs during the race.

In Australia the technical director Dan Fallows, waiting for a more substantial package of updates, has already brought a front wing which has been revised in the last two flaps with the intention of improving the balance and finding a window for tire exploitation it is wider than what was seen in Bahrain and Jeddah.

Aston Martin AMR24: here is the front wing used in the first two 2024 GPs Picture of: Giorgio Piola

The interventions are not macroscopic, but clearly indicate the objective of giving greater consistency to the front: if the main profile and the first flap that supports the nose have remained unchanged, changes can be observed in the two upper elements.

The second flap, in fact, only has two metal supports that connect it to the first, given that the central one has been removed, perhaps to change the programmed deformations as the load varies, although the FIA ​​intervened to limit the flexions.

The mobile flap is newly designed with a decidedly shorter chord, but with a more pronounced nolder that can be seen along the entire trailing edge, while previously the curvature of the Gurney flap was visible only in the central portion, above the writing on the sponsor Aramco.