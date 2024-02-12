The week began with a new presentation, this time from Aston Martin Racing.
The English company has unveiled its AMR24 which will take part in the 2024 season of the Formula 1 World Championship with the same pair of drivers as last year.
Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso have been confirmed at the wheel of the Mercedes-powered car, which will try to improve on the good performances shown on and off during 2023, where it managed to achieve some podiums.
To discover every single detail, we refer you to our technical analysis Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes, while below we can report the technical sheet published by Aston Martin.
Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Aston Martin Racing
ASTON MARTIN AMR24 – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET
Chassis: carbon fiber composite monocoque with Zylon anti-intrusion side panels.
Suspensions: aluminum uprights with carbon fiber composite quadrilaterals, push-rod system. Torsion springs, shock absorbers and anti-roll bar mounted on the chassis.
Wheels: Front BBS: 18″ x 13.2″, Rear: 18″ x 16.9″.
Clutch: AP Racing
Tyres: Pirelli P Zero
Braking system: Brembo brake calipers and self-designed brake by wire system with carbon fiber discs and pads.
Electronics: Single FIA control unit with internal design electrical wiring.
Overall width: 2000 mm
Step: 3600 mm max
Total weight: 798 kg (including the pilot, excluding fuel). Weight distribution between 44.5% and 46.0%.
PU motor supplier: Mercedes HPP
Specifications: Mercedes-AMG F1 M12 E Performance. 1.6L v6 Turbo + energy recovery system
Transmission: Mercedes F1 8-speed, semi-automatic
