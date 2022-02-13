The Aston Martin has a peculiarity: the AMR22 not only has the double bottom to make it an F1 different from the others that have been presented, because the car produced by Andy Green’s staff also has a double front splitter.

The “verdona”, therefore, looks for aerodynamic load in areas of the car that do not cost in drag and takes advantage of the front T-tray which returns to have an important function after the abolition of bargeboards, real banned aerodynamic “castles” by the 2022 regulations.

The solution escaped us during Gaydon’s presentation on Thursday, but it was best seen during the filming day held at Silverstone on Friday by Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

Aston Martin AMR22, detail of the splitter … double Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin’s is the most striking example of how the teams will try to arrange profiles in the most unexpected points by the legislators, set by the idea of ​​not allowing sharp edges in the forms, in an attempt to block the generation of the eddies that can dirty the wake and, therefore, mitigate the possibility of overtaking while being attached to the opponent in front.

Instead, let’s get ready for the proliferation of small aerodynamic elements that can be placed by interpreting the gray areas of the 2022 regulation.