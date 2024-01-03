That 2023 was just an appetizer. Many people hope so in Silverstone, but also in Oviedo. Thanks to the AMR23, Aston Martin has taken that long-awaited step, that is, getting closer to the top teams, to victory, to the possibility of competing for the podium on a regular basis.

The dream lasted half the season, and then deflated like a balloon as the days went by, but it is clear that the seed planted by the team's top management is a good one.

The AMR23, a single-seater which allowed the team to take 8 podiums with Fernando Alonso in great form despite the identity card speaking of a man already over the age of 40, was presented last year on 13 February, but this This year it won't be like this.

That date was chosen by Ferrari to present the single-seater that will have to bring it back to constantly fighting for victories and world titles. Aston Martin Racing will have its own date, without having to share it with other teams (as Sauber and Williams, but also Mercedes and McLaren will do).

According to what AMR24 from Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll has learned, it will lose the veil that hides it on February 12th, i.e. the day before Ferrari and 2 days before Mercedes and McLaren.

February 12, 2024 will be a Monday. This suggests that Aston Martin will present the first day of the second and final week dedicated to the presentation ceremonies of the 2024 single-seaters before seeing the cars on the track taking advantage of the kilometers granted by the sporting regulations for the filming day and the three days of pre-season testing which will be carried out in Sakhir, Bahrain, also home to the first grand prix of the season.

It is not yet clear whether the AMR24 will take to the track immediately, on the same day as the presentation, or whether it will do so a few hours later on the Silverstone track, which is a few steps from the team headquarters.

What is certain, however, is the new name of the team. No more Cognizant. The title sponsor that accompanied Aston Martin until the end of the 2023 season has been replaced by Aramco, a company producing petrol and lubricants which, over the next few years, will work closely with Honda – Aston Martin's engine supplier from 2026 – to make oils and petrols for the new drive unit.

For this reason, the team will become Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team from 1 January 2024. “We already have an important strategic relationship and their support as title partners for the next 5 years is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition,” said Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin Racing F1.

“Since 2022, the company has played a vital role in Aston Martin’s journey into Formula 1 and its contribution will become increasingly significant in the years to come.”

“We are working together on several key initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we will begin our partnership with the Honda power unit,” concluded the Canadian tycoon.