From: Daniel Dillman

Now another court is excluding Trump from the primaries for the 2024 US election. The ex-president won't let that go.

Augusta – The Area codes in the USA haven't even started yet, but there are already arguments about who is allowed to take part. Specifically, it's about once again Donald Trump. The former President of the USA wants to return to the White House and is therefore currently applying for the nomination republican for the upcoming presidential election.

But after a court in the US state of Colorado, the responsible official in the state of Maine also decided that Trump could not take part in the primaries. He is not suitable for this US election 2024 to compete. Trump proved this at the latest on January 6, 2021, when he called on his supporters to march in front of the Capitol and watch the US President be sworn in Joe Biden to prevent.

Trump himself denies any involvement in the storming of the Capitol, in which five people died. To date, he has not admitted his defeat in the 2020 US election.

Donald Trump wants to be president again. But first he has to overcome legal hurdles in several states. © SCOTT OLSON/AFP

Donald Trump is resisting decisions in Maine and Colorado

But now Trump is defending himself against the decision of Shenna Bellows, member of the Democrats and the Secretary of State of the State of Maine responsible for the primary elections. His lawyers filed an objection to the election supervisor's decision in a Maine court. Trump's busy legal team is likely to do the same in Colorado soon. In the US it is widely expected that both decisions will be made sooner or later Supreme Court will end up in Washington DC, the highest court in the USA.

In addition to Colorado and Maine, there are other lawsuits against Donald Trump's participation in the US primaries. Everyone accuses the former head of state of posing a threat to the world's oldest democracy. Trump's behavior after the 2020 election serves as proof. To this day, the New York native describes the election as fraudulent and his defeat as fraud. Lawsuits in Michigan and Minnesota against Trump's participation failed. The lawsuits are still ongoing in other states.

Trump is the favorite in the Republican primaries

Decisions against Trump are initially suspended in both Maine and Colorado. As long as the appeal is ongoing, they have no direct impact on the primaries in the USA. In Maine and Colorado, these take place on March 5th – the so-called “Super Tuesday”. On this day, more than 15 states celebrate the USA the primaries were held. After that, the candidates are usually determined.

According to everyone, Donald Trump is leaving Republican primary polls as the absolute favorite in the race. Currently in second place Ron DeSantis. But Florida's incumbent governor is losing more and more approval and has long since lost the status of the Republicans' former hope. Many people already consider her to be Trump's toughest competitor Nikki Haley. Trump made her US ambassador to the United Nations during his term in office. Now she will be competing against her former boss from January 15th – if he is allowed to compete. (dil/dpa)