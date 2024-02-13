Various things have been said about Fernando Alonso in recent years. The fact that he is aging like fine wine is not just a figure of speech. It is also something certified by the physical tests he underwent this winter to get as ready as possible for the 2024 Formula 1 season, the second of his career as an Aston Martin driver.

The Asturian, born in 1981, is approaching 43 years old – he will turn 43 on July 29th – but is ready for yet another season in Formula 1 of his career and to hunt for the long-sought victory number 33. He will do it with an Aston Martin, the AMR24, an evolution of the single-seater he drove last year, but at Silverstone there is optimism to be sure that we have understood how to repeat the first part of last season and not do the same thing with the second.

“I feel good. I feel fitter than ever,” Fernando Alonso told selected press, including Motorsport.com. “The numbers that we get in all the physical tests that we do every season, they were the best ever this year. But you know, I trained a little differently this year. Also, like I said, I added some nutritionists to the team, which changed our way of seeing things a bit and preparing the body.”

Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Aston Martin

“Everything I do in life and everything I've done in the last few months has just been to prepare myself better than ever for a very long season. And also to prepare myself in case I want to continue driving, being better than ever. So, if I commit to a future project for next year or the next few years, I have to be ready to commit first.”

Fit, sure, but still realistic. Alonso knows well that he has the ability to race in Formula 1 for years to come, should he maintain this state of physical and mental fitness. But he also knows that his time is increasingly limited. What is certain is that he will try to sign a new contract to remain in the world championship as a starting driver and that he wants to do so with Aston Martin.

“I won't drive for a few more years in Formula 1 just to drive and have fun, I'm not that type of driver. I'm not that type of person. If I want to continue driving it's because I know, starting from myself, I can give 200 % to the team off the track, from the simulator work, from the marketing work to the result on the track. So I'm preparing for that, in the event that I want to continue racing.”

Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Aston Martin

“And if I want to continue racing, let's see what the options are. My priority will always be to sit down and discuss with Aston. Last year they gave me the opportunity to join this organisation, which I am very fond of. proud to be part of it, with the new factory, with everything that's going on, there's a great future in this team. And I want to explore every possibility of racing here for many years.”

The age for the future and to continue racing… I don't know. A few years ago, I would have said that maybe 40-41 was the limit. Now, after seeing myself last year, motivated and performing well, I thought maybe I could continue competing for a few more years. Now, this winter, I've exceeded expectations a little bit in terms of physical testing and everything I've done. So, if you are motivated and if you want to commit, you can drive until you are 48 or 49, or in any case until you are 50.”

“But at the same time you have to give up everything in life. Formula 1 requires total dedication. And I have been… this is my 24th season in F1. And I have given my life for 24 years to this sport, and I'm happy… And I'm fine with that. I can keep doing it for a few more years. But I don't know if I'll run until I'm 50, with such a demanding calendar and things like that. Not because of the ability, but because there are other things in life that intrigue me.”

Aston Martin AMR24 Photo by: Aston Martin

Aston Martin has not made any specific announcements. There is indeed the intention to do better than last season, but without setting limits that could prove to be very treacherous boomerangs over the course of a very long season, made up of 24 grands prix.

“I think at this point in the season we have to be optimistic. And I think last year too we saw that Ferrari went very strong and got some pole positions in the last part of the year. McLaren also did a great progress during the season and got close to Red Bull in some races. So yeah, let's see what happens, I think first of all we need to be regularly in the points, fighting for podiums, or be a contender for podiums, like we have been doing last year”.

“And then, if we are in that position, it will be nice to get the first win in green, for Aston Martin, and hopefully I can be behind the wheel at that time. But I think we will have to take it step by step, it will be a very close race This year there are four or five teams within two or three tenths of second, I bet. So… we will find ourselves with two tenths of a second fighting for the podium or to get out of the top 10. So we will have to be very focused on our race. We must therefore focus on this aspect”, concluded Alonso.

8 – 27 Photo credit: Aston Martin Aston Martin AMR24

