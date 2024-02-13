Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Fighting breaks out in Rafah. Three soldiers die. International efforts for a ceasefire continue. The news ticker about the war in Israel.

Tel Aviv – Three Israeli soldiers have died in fighting with the radical Islamic Hamas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The three men are said to be a 36-year-old lieutenant colonel and two other soldiers aged 30 and 27. According to official information, the number of soldiers killed in the war in Israel has risen to 232.

Transparency notice The information processed here for War in Israel and the fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Despite the high losses, including among their own ranks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continues to prepare its military offensive on Rafah. There are currently around two million Palestinian refugees in the city, which is located at the southern end of the Gaza Strip. Before the war in Israel began, Rafah was said to have had a population of around 300,000.

Israel suggests establishment of tent cities in Gaza before

Ahead of the planned invasion of Rafah, Israel has proposed setting up extensive tent cities for the city's population to be evacuated. With the help of these accommodations, the feared next humanitarian catastrophe in the war in Israel should be prevented. This was reported by US magazine Wall Street Journal and referred to officials from neighboring Egypt.

A total of 15 camps, each with around 25,000 tents, are to be built in the southwestern part of the Gaza Strip. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the neighboring country Egypt would be responsible for the construction and operation of the tent cities. According to the report, field hospitals and commercial kitchens should ensure that people are cared for in the tent cities. Rafah is considered the last major bastion of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The plans for a military offensive on Rafah were met with a lot of international criticism. According to a news agency report dpa Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations (UN) in New York, called on the army to better protect the civilian population in the war in Israel. He rejected the Netanyahu government's request for UN staff to help evacuate civilians from Rafah. “We will not participate in the displacement of people,” Dujarric said on Monday evening (February 12). On the same day, Israel reported the release of two hostages from Hamas captivity.

France with new Peace initiative for War in Israel

Meanwhile, France has made a proposal to Lebanon to end hostilities on the border with Israel. This is reported by the US news agency Reuters citing officials from both France and Lebanon. As part of a three-stage plan, the fighters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah should first withdraw from the border area. This is intended to prevent the war in Israel from spreading to other fronts.

Israeli tanks in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where the army is currently preparing an offensive on Rafah. © IMAGO/Gil Cohen Stomach

In return, Israel should stop its air strikes on the region. After a ten-day de-escalation process, negotiations on the controversial border between Israel and Lebanon are to be resumed. Representatives of Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas, had previously called for an end to the offensive in the Gaza Strip as a prerequisite for a ceasefire in northern Israel. (dil/dpa)

