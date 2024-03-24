Like last year, this season too there was no shortage of episodes in the final laps of the Australian Grand Prix. One in particular is causing discussion, namely the one that involved Fernando Alonso and George Russell right at the end.

The Spaniard, aware of having a little less pace than the Briton, was trying to defend sixth place from the possible attacks of his Mercedes rival, at least until, just under 2 laps from the checkered flag, Russell ended up against the wall in turn six putting an early end to his race.

The episode came under the magnifying glass of the stewards, who are intent on fully understanding the dynamics of the accident. Although it was Russell who lost the car, there is doubt that the Spaniard's actions may have somehow influenced the Briton's behavior to the point of causing him to lose the car.

Indeed, Alonso clearly lifted his foot to slow down before braking into turn six, bringing the Briton close enough to end up in the dirty air before the long straight where DRS can be used. Finding himself so close, Russell then lost his car, crashing into the barriers. The Mercedes representative was then checked in the FIA ​​medical centre, fortunately without suffering any physical consequences.

The commissioners' intention is now to understand whether the Spaniard's move is considered completely legal, or whether he drove incorrectly, which could lead to a reprimand or sanction.

“I think I made a mistake and went off the track, and that's my fault, but I was half a second behind Fernando 100 meters before the corner and then suddenly he lifted his foot and I found myself stuck to him,” he said. Russell.

“I don't know if he had a problem or not. We'll see from the stewards, so it's a bit strange in a circumstance like this. I'm disappointed to have ended the race in this way.”

When asked directly if he thought Alonso had braked him, Russell replied: “It's clear that he braked 100 meters before the corner, then went back on the accelerator and took the corner normally. We've already seen the data, so I'm not going to accuse him of anything until we see more. But I was behind him for many, many laps, I was half a second behind him approaching the corner and then, all of a sudden, he slowed down drastically. 'I was waiting, it took me by surprise. It's interesting that we were called by the stewards, so I'm curious to see what they have to say.”

Alonso was also summoned by the FIA ​​and tried to explain that he was dealing with a battery problem. “I was concentrating on the front of me and not behind. I had some problems in the last 15 laps or so with the battery. I struggled a bit at the end of the race, but I couldn't concentrate on the cars behind.”

“I knew it was coming and it had been in the DRS zone for five or six laps already. So yes, it was very close. I was pushing like in qualifying, trying to maximize the pace. It wasn't an easy race, nor an easy weekend in general in terms of pace. Today we were lucky with the strategy, but we can't hide that the pace was negative throughout the weekend.”