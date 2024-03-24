When a girl comes to you and says, 'You're a cheater,' you take out the machete: boom, in her face and grab her by the neck: 'Shut up, bitch!'” That's what the misogynist Andrew Tate says in the Internet. The same man also said megalomaniacal things like: “I never apologize because I don't make mistakes.” However, for a former professional kickboxer who is currently facing charges of rape and human trafficking in two European countries, the question arises as to how serious you have to take his sentences.

Andrew Tate is probably the most famous masculinist in the world right now. People who stand up for their rights and needs based on the assumed superiority of the male gender are referred to as such. Tate is also an internet phenomenon. In the meantime he had more views on social media than Rihanna. According to ZDF, videos with the hashtag #AndrewTate were viewed 13 billion times on Tiktok. He is now blocked there and on YouTube and Instagram. But on X, formerly Twitter, he still has over nine million followers. In 2022, he was the eighth most Googled person in the world – ahead of Rishi Sunak, who became British Prime Minister that year.