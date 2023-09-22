Alonso, retirement is further away

On your back, Fernando Alonso he tattooed a samurai. This is a figure who fully represents him: forged by 371 battles in Formula 1, the two-time world champion has no intention of stopping, despite the 42 years that would theoretically recommend retirement.

However, ever since he returned to Formula 1 – in 2021 – Alonso has remembered that the judge of his performances is not his identity card but the stopwatch. And in this respect the return of Nando was amply justified: indeed, this Alonso is one of the best versions appreciated in his 20-year career, considering the competitiveness at the start of the season and the consistency at the top (seven podiums in 15 races). Therefore, withdrawal is not a possibility to be taken into consideration.

Alonso’s words

“Every race I start, even if we are not strong enough to fight for victory, there is a 1% of me that when I lower the visor hopes that it is the day I win again. 99% of the time you fail, and life is more about failures than successes, you have to deal with it and become stronger. But the one time you win is worth the wait and all the hard work. The desire to win is always present. I had it from day one and I still have it now. I won’t be stopping anytime soon“, these are the words of the Spaniard in a video published by Aston Martin, in which he compares the driver to a samurai.

Last weekend – in Singapore – the two-time world champion became the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to cover 100 thousand km in a race. He currently dominates the ranking of grand prix contests with 371 GPs. He still has a lot to do, considering that his contract expires at the end of 2024 but can be renewed on an annual basis. Considering that there are seven grands prix left until the end of the season and that 24 will be contested next year, Alonso can even break the 400 mark.