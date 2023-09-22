Claudio Baglioni concert at TUTTOCUORE: the setlist and the songs

What is the lineup of aTUTTOCUORE, Claudio Baglioni’s new tour starting from Rome from 21 September 2023? Over thirty songs and a concert that lasts three hours, to retrace the career of the great Roman artist, enhancing his songs with the choreographies of over 100 dancers, performers and musicians, under the theatrical direction of Giuliano Peparini. Here is the setlist with the songs and the order of performance.

Ladder

THE ROUTES OF COLOURS

AND HOW ARE YOU

GIVE IT THE GO

WATER FROM THE MOON

WITH ALL THE LOVE I CAN

HOW MANY TIMES

A LITTLE MORE

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL YEARS

TOMORROW NEVER

HOW I WANT YOU

LET ME GO AWAY

NOTHING MORE

AND NOW THE ADVERTISING

NIGHTS

LOVE SICK

W ENGLAND

MED AC It’s Me/Glider Heart/Man of Various Ages

EAST GIRLS

LOST MEN

WE DO NOT

MED EL Love In Progress/A New Day/With You

THIS LITTLE BIG LOVE

TWELVE NOTES

I AM HERE

MED SY Beautiful Love/Solo/Saturday Afternoon

PORTA PORTESE

YOU WILL HAVE

I WOULD GO

A THOUSAND DAYS OF YOU AND ME

STREET

AND YOU

ALONG THE WAY

LIFE IS NOW

POSTER go the distance

WHO IS LISTENING (GOOD LUCK)

At your place

Below are all the dates of “aTUTTOCUORE”, produced and organized by Friends & Partners:

09/21/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/22/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/23/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/28/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/29/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

09/30/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME

05/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

06/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

07/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

08/10/2023 – VERONA Arena

10/12/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

10/13/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

14/10/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO

20/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI

21/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI

18/01/2024 – Vitrifrigo Arena in PESARO

01/20/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN

01/21/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN

01/25/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN

01/26/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN

29/01/2024 – Arena Spettacoli PadovaFiere di PADUA

02/02/2024 – Unipol Arena in BOLOGNA

02/08/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE

02/09/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE

02/13/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI

02/14/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI