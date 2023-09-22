Claudio Baglioni concert at TUTTOCUORE: the setlist and the songs
What is the lineup of aTUTTOCUORE, Claudio Baglioni’s new tour starting from Rome from 21 September 2023? Over thirty songs and a concert that lasts three hours, to retrace the career of the great Roman artist, enhancing his songs with the choreographies of over 100 dancers, performers and musicians, under the theatrical direction of Giuliano Peparini. Here is the setlist with the songs and the order of performance.
Ladder
- THE ROUTES OF COLOURS
- AND HOW ARE YOU
- GIVE IT THE GO
- WATER FROM THE MOON
- WITH ALL THE LOVE I CAN
- HOW MANY TIMES
- A LITTLE MORE
- THE MOST BEAUTIFUL YEARS
- TOMORROW NEVER
- HOW I WANT YOU
- LET ME GO AWAY
- NOTHING MORE
- AND NOW THE ADVERTISING
- NIGHTS
- LOVE SICK
- W ENGLAND
- MED AC It’s Me/Glider Heart/Man of Various Ages
- EAST GIRLS
- LOST MEN
- WE DO NOT
- MED EL Love In Progress/A New Day/With You
- THIS LITTLE BIG LOVE
- TWELVE NOTES
- I AM HERE
- MED SY Beautiful Love/Solo/Saturday Afternoon
- PORTA PORTESE
- YOU WILL HAVE
- I WOULD GO
- A THOUSAND DAYS OF YOU AND ME
- STREET
- AND YOU
- ALONG THE WAY
- LIFE IS NOW
- POSTER go the distance
- WHO IS LISTENING (GOOD LUCK)
Below are all the dates of “aTUTTOCUORE”, produced and organized by Friends & Partners:
09/21/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
09/22/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
09/23/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
09/28/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
09/29/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
09/30/2023 – Foro Italico Central Stadium in ROME
05/10/2023 – VERONA Arena
06/10/2023 – VERONA Arena
07/10/2023 – VERONA Arena
08/10/2023 – VERONA Arena
10/12/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO
10/13/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO
14/10/2023 – Paolo Borsellino velodrome in PALERMO
20/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI
21/10/2023 – Arena della Vittoria in BARI
18/01/2024 – Vitrifrigo Arena in PESARO
01/20/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN
01/21/2024 – Mediolanum Forum in MILAN
01/25/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN
01/26/2024 – Pala Alpitour in TURIN
29/01/2024 – Arena Spettacoli PadovaFiere di PADUA
02/02/2024 – Unipol Arena in BOLOGNA
02/08/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE
02/09/2024 – Nelson Mandela Forum in FLORENCE
02/13/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI
02/14/2024 – Pala Sele of EBOLI
