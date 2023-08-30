Alfa Romeo Racing is preparing to take part in the last Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix before leaving Sauber to become a partner of the Haas F1 team starting next season.

The brand that is part of the Stellantis Group has decided to adopt a special livery, in which Alfa Romeo red and the Italian tricolor stand out, to celebrate the launch of its latest custom-built car, the 33 Stradale.

The C43s that will be driven at Monza by Valtteri Bottas and GuanYu Zhou will be distinguished by an Alfa Romeo livery never like this. If black will be the basis, the eye is drawn to the muzzle, all Alfa Romeo red, and surrounded by two bands, one thin white and one green on each side, so as to form the Italian tricolor.

The livery of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team for the Italian GP Photo by: Alfa Romeo

But that’s not all, because the most interesting part is linked to the rear end. On the bonnet and on the sides of Bottas and Zhou’s C43s there will be a huge Italian flag, which will go from side to side, with the name of the 33 Stradale, the four-leaf clover just behind the airscope and the golden race numbers of the drivers.

The rear wing is also tricoloured, with the name of the road number 33 in gold placed on the back of the main profile of the DRS. News also on the rim covers, also in this case with the design that turns from red to gold.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Alfa Romeo team principal, said: “Ahead of our home race at Monza, it is a pleasure to unveil this incredible livery, a real tribute not only to the 33 Stradale, but to Alfa Romeo as a whole. complex and to the country it comes from, Italy.This livery is probably one of the nicest we have ever had on a car, and to be able to show it off in front of our home crowd – including hundreds of our Hinwil team members in the grandstands – It’s an honor for all of us.”

The livery of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team for the Italian GP Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“Personally, I am thrilled by the references to the 33 Stradale: the original 1967 model was an iconic car that influenced the style and design of a generation and beyond, and its latest incarnation embodies all this heritage, while also tracing the road to the future of Alfa Romeo”.

“With the new 33 Stradale we wanted to create something that lives up to our past, that is at the service of the Alfa Romeo brand and that makes the Alfisti fandom proud,” added Jean Philippe Imparato, Alfa Romeo CEO. “Such a result could only be achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of a management that has the clear ambition to help write the chapters of the future of the brand, in full respect of its unique story”.

“This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969 and I promise it won’t be the last. The Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake tribute livery embodies the spirit, passion and vision we put into the 33 Stradale: it’s pure classic sportiness, and combines aesthetics and performance. I can’t wait to see it on track this weekend.”

Read also: