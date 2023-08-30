andre jardine He has not had the best performance in charge of Club América in the current Apertuta 2023 tournament, coupled with his participation in the League Cup 2023. Although the team is not the worst and units have been added with everything and the multiple absences that the helmsman has had in recent months, the fans are not entirely satisfied and clearly the managers expect more, since they have a squad powerful that must face the adversities.
It will be this weekend when the Águilas have the opportunity to straighten their flight and bring joy to everyone around them, as they will play against the Cruz Azul Football Club in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven.
One of the confirmed casualties for the match against the Machine is that of the right wing defender, Kevin Alvarezwho saw a red card in the game against León, so the one in charge of protecting the right wing and contributing offensively on that same side would be Miguel Layun or the youth squad emilio laraBoth have a poor level so far in the tournament, so they will try to earn the trust of the coaching staff.
Another absentee could be sebastian caceresalthough he is already training with the group, it is possible that he is still not one hundred physically, in the same way that Nestor Araujo continues to work separately, so Ramon Juarez would see minutes. In addition, given the physical discomfort of Alexander Zendejasthe chosen one would be Leonardo Suarez.
Finally, although they are already training together with the group, jonathan rodriguez and Henry Martin They are still in doubt to be starters, so they could see activity until the next date when it is the National Classic against the Sacred Flock.
