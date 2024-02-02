Two 3-year-old twins found dead in a parked car, a woman seriously injured when she jumped from an overpass. This is the scene described by ABC and which occurred on Interstate 95 in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade County police responded to a series of 911 calls around 2 a.m. The calls reported the presence of a boy and a girl in the back seat of a car stopped in one of the busiest parts of I-95. Some motorists tried in vain to resuscitate the children, who were declared dead upon arrival at hospital. The cause of death was not disclosed. A woman was seriously injured after jumping from an overpass when officers arrived and is in critical condition: the relationship between the woman and the children is unclear. “Our investigators are trying to reconstruct the tragic accident”, the words of detective Andre Martin.