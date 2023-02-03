The starting grid slowly begins to fill up F1 Academyan all-female championship conceived and created by Formula 1 as one of the top preparatory series of the Circus along with F2 and F3. A category made up of a total of five teams, with the latter fielding three riders each, thus reaching fifteen participants. At the beginning of February, the first to have made its entry into this new series was the Swiss Lena Buhler, signed by the ART Grand Prix. On the eve of the first weekend of the same month, however, another official announcement came from one of the teams involved in this championship, moreover the only one based in Italy: the PRESS.

Specifically, the Vicenza house announced the arrival of the Filipino-American Bianca Bustamante, which had already taken part last season in the W Series, another completely female championship. In reality, this is not a total novelty for the Grisignano di Zocco-based team, which already fields its driver this season in another category such as Formula 4 UAE: “I am very excited to join Prema for the 2023 season – said Bustamante, who scored points in the last round in Kuwait – As a rookie in formula cars, 2022 has been a year full of challenges, but today is definitely a big step forward in my career. Prema is one of the most prestigious racing organizations in the world, and I am incredibly grateful to be joining their racing family. With Prema, I will join a top-level rider development programme, both on and off the track, and above all I will have a rigorous racing and testing schedule, which will give me the time I need to give my best in competition. I thank Prema for including me in the program and Formula 1 for launching this series in support of young female drivers”.

BREAKING: Bianca Bustamante joins @PREMA_Team for the inaugural F1 Academy season! 🤩 The Filipino driver becomes the Italian squad’s first signing ✍️#F1Academy pic.twitter.com/viM3BqHSlk — F1 Academy (@f1academy) February 3, 2023

Enthusiasm also underlined by Rene RosinPREMA team principal: “We are delighted to announce Bianca for our new F1 Academy programme – he added – we had a good time working together in the UAE F4 championship and we believe there is great potential to build on for the future. I believe Bianca will fit in excellently from the start, especially considering what she has been able to achieve in her early experiences of her, and we are determined to provide her with our best support.”