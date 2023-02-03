Extraordinary news for all fans of the Tigres UANL and that is that the feline board of directors made official the renewal of its all-time top scorer, the French striker André-Pierre Gignac He will remain in the institution until the summer of 2025 and it will be with the auriazul shirt with which he will hang his boots.
The footballer announced his contract extension with the feline group through the chain TUDNwhere he made it clear that it is a dream come true to be able to stay the full decade with the Auriazules and incidentally give a good closure to his football career with titles and not just goals.
In an interview for the show line of 4the multiple Mexican soccer scoring champion spoke of his goals after renewing with the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
““Being able to finish my career here in Tigres has been my dream since I arrived because I felt that. I don’t know, there was something, something that you can’t tell. It’s something that you have inside, deep down and the pleasure of announcing that I will be able to I will turn 10 in 2025 and finish my career here at Tigres. Thanks to the trust of my board and coaching staff, I have renewed my contract for two more years.”
– André-Pierre Gignac
“Surely I will have to make the decision at 39 years old and high goals in terms of goals, championships, group and personal, because I don’t want to retire with pure goals either, I want titles and cups, I want group things to be able to enjoy and celebrate with my teammates. If today I am in that situation, I assure you that 70% is thanks to them, the group and teammate and the coaching staff, “he added.
The player commented that it is sad to know that his career is close to ending, although he could continue to remain in another position later.
“There is another stage after this, but I am still focused on what is left of my career and one does not know, but at the moment it is turning 10 years here and then we will see. We are almost at the end of the player’s story, but I want more for this club, help him more and we’ll see later. At the moment I am focused on my career, I have a lot to give and I am lucky that my club is going for the best footballers, it is a source of pride ”, he assured.
for now, Gignac He is the institution’s top scorer (178 goals), in addition to winning five MX Leagues; three Champion of Champions and one Concachampions, a reason that has been important for him to be considered an idol of the club.
