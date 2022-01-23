There were moments of tension on the Abu Dhabi track this morning shortly after the start of Race 3 of the Formula Regional Asia Championship.

When the traffic lights started the third race of the weekend, a violent accident occurred which saw the protagonists Cem Bolukbasi, Amna Al Qubaisi and Salih Yoluc.

The Turkish driver, who will make his Formula 2 debut with the Chaoruz ​​Racing System this year, stalled on the grid and the Emirati driver was unable to avoid him by hitting the rear of her car fully.

Later the Pinnacle Motorsport driver was also involved in the accident, but the halo avoided far worse consequences.

The impact was truly terrifying and immediately brought to mind what happened last December in Jeddah on the occasion of the start of the Formula 2 Feature Race when Enzo Fittipaldi hit Théo Pourchaire’s single-seater fully on the grid and then repaired the fracture. of the right heel.

Immediately after the crash, Yoluc came out of the car with his legs, while Bolukbasi reassured his condition via Twitter.

On the other hand, no official news was received regarding the state of health of Amna Al Qubaisi. We will update you as soon as news arrives from Abu Dhabi.