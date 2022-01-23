Shots were fired on Sunday (23) at several military bases in Burkina Faso, including in the capital Ouagadougou. The government, however, denied “a seizure of power by the army” and stated that the institutions were not threatened “at this moment”.

Burkina Faso has experienced numerous coups and coup attempts in the past, and today’s shootings illustrate the fragility of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré’s power in the face of growing jihadist violence in the country since 2015.

“Since 1:00 am, shots have been heard here in Gounghin from the Sangoulé Lamizana camp,” said a soldier from this neighborhood located on the west exit of Ouagadougou.

Gunshots were also heard at another military camp in Ouagadougou, Baba Sy, on the southern exit of the capital, and at the air base near the airport, according to military sources.

Shootings also took place in the Kaya and Ouahigouya barracks in the north of the country, according to residents contacted by AFP.

Residents of the Gounghin district said soldiers from the Sangoulé Lamizana camp came out of their barracks, firing shots into the air, and cordoned off the perimeter around the barracks.

The perimeter around the air base barracks was also cordoned off with hooded soldiers firing into the air.

One hundred people who tried to gather in downtown Ouagadougou to express their support for the soldiers’ movement were dispersed with tear gas by the police, according to an AFP correspondent.

– Internet cut off –

Mobile internet was cut off this morning, according to AFP journalists.

The Sangoulé Lamizana base houses the Armed Forces Prison and Correctional Center (Maca), where General Gilbert Diendéré is being held, close to former President Blaise Compaoré, deposed in 2014, who has since lived in Côte d’Ivoire.

General Diendéré was sentenced to 20 years in prison for an attempted coup in 2015 and is currently on trial for his alleged role in the 1987 assassination of former President Thomas Sankara, a pan-African icon.

The government reacted quickly by denying a coup attempt.

“Information spread on social media tends to make people believe that the army is taking power,” says a press release from government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga.

“The government, although it recognizes shootings in certain barracks, denies this information and appeals to the populations to remain calm”, he adds.

“No institution of the Republic is threatened at the moment”, declared the Minister of Defense, General Barthélémy Simporé, in an intervention on national television.

He added that the movements observed are “localised, circumscribed”, and that he is “in contact with those responsible to understand the motivations”.

Yesterday, protests were organized by residents exasperated by the powerlessness of the authorities to deal with the jihadist violence plaguing Burkina Faso. Violent incidents occurred in Ouagadougou and other cities across the country between police and protesters.

Burkina Faso has been plunged since 2015 into a spiral of violence attributed to armed jihadist groups, affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group. Attacks against civilians and soldiers are increasingly frequent and concentrated mainly in the north and east of the country.

On Saturday, at least two soldiers died and several were injured in an explosion between Ouahigouya and Titao (north).

On December 23, an ambush by armed groups targeting a supply convoy composed of civilians and Homeland Defense Volunteers (VDP) in the You area (north) killed 41 people, including Ladji Yoro, considered the leader of the VDP.

Islamic extremist violence has killed more than 2,000 people in the last six years and forced 1.5 million people to flee their homes.

Several soldiers have been detained since mid-January for alleged acts of “attempting to destabilize institutions”.

Among them, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Zoungrana, former commander of the 12th commando infantry regiment, who until now was commander of the western sector forces group in the fight against terrorism.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

