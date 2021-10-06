They only needed to be told ‘uninstall’

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it is one of the games with the most competitive atmosphere of all. Such is its call that it is one of the most watched events of EVO. Now, let’s say that the insults between the players can be given with the ‘taunts’ of the characters, but, it seems that we already found the definitive mockery.

Through Twitter circulates a publication accompanied by a video that says: ‘I would sell my Switch if this happened to me’. And the truth is that the situation in this game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate it’s like to be framed and show off.

In the video we have a duel between Steve from Minecraft and Ganondorf from The legend of zelda. If you notice, the villain of TLOZ is already 115 and is ‘dead standing up’ since he is seeing little stars, when the hero of the game of Mojang start building.

Yes, what you see is a regrettable and humiliating F and then take off the stage Ganondorf and win the game of Smash 3 to 2. We do not know if the duel was there, which is most likely, but that all this has been saved means that maybe there was something involved.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate already has its latest DLC

Now that we talk about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate It is worth telling you that it has already been decided which is the last character to join the already large number of eligible fighters. Who is it about?

In case you were under a stone when the announcement was made and did not find out, Sora is the new character of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Yes, the one of Kingdom hearts, series that will also come to Nintendo switch through the cloud service.

Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate They’re going to be busy replicating that F in their games playing with Steve from Minecraft or, failing that, doing math to find out how much it will cost them to pay for the DLC that comes with everything and Sora.

