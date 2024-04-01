The Colombia women's team He began his concentration to face his next two preparation matches for the Paris Olympic Games.

However, the team has last-minute casualties. The National Team's coaching staff reported this Monday that the players Leicy Santos of Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Linda Caicedo of Real Madrid (ESP) and Stefany Castaño of Atlético Mineiro (BRA) They will not be able to join the squad for the matches against Mexico and Guatemala, due to physical discomfort that prevents them from being in full condition.

Consequently, the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation – FCF – and the coaching staff have decided to call Yisela Cuesta of Atlético Nacional, Wendy Bonilla from America of Cali and Michelle Lugo of Millonarios FC.

Linda Caicedo had already set off the alarm after she had a muscle problem, so she was not taken into account over the weekend by Real Madrid for their Spanish league match.

Linda, like Leicy, are two leading players on the team and it is hoped that they can regain continuity in their clubs as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Colombian National Team began its journey to the United States, where it will face these matches.

The duel against Mexico will be next Saturday, April 6, and against Guatemala will be on April 9.

Colombia will seek, starting July 25, an Olympic medal in women's soccer, an unprecedented achievement for this sport in the country. The team he leads Angelo Marsiglia They will face France, Canada, the gold winner in Tokyo 2020, and New Zealand in the group stage.

