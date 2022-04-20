Ezra Miller, the actor of The Flash is featured in the latest film of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets he was arrested again just outside of Hawaii, just hours before his appearance before court regarding his behavior and allegations of abuse and violence.

The news came via a report by Hawaii News Now, who stated that the actor was arrested early Tuesday morning in the Hawaiian Islands. The accusation he has brought Ezra Miller to arrest just after the arrival of Fantastic Beastsis “second degree assault“, Although it is not clear what happened. Miller is known for playing the role of Barry Allen (The Flash, ed) in the films made by DC. And then for his role in Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Animal films.

Last month, Miller was hit with other allegations, not counting therestraining order issued to keep him from being approached by a couple present on the island: Stoyan Kojoukarov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, have also drawn up a restraining order. This is because according to the Miller couple he entered their bedroom through a window and threatened to burn them alive. Additionally, the actor appears to have stolen some items from the couple, including the woman’s wallet and passport.

All restraining orders mainly concern the actor’s behavior, especially because he has a “too easy access to weapons“. Since he is regarded as a very dangerous and unpredictable person. Furthermore, it must be considered that the actor was also arrested for destroying a karaoke barbut was later released on bail of about five hundred dollars.

In short, it seems that the actor can not stay out of trouble. He who knows if this behavior of him will have any repercussions also on his careeras it has already happened to other actors before him.