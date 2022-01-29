The Dorna CEO talks about Vale and also about the relationship with F1: “I wouldn’t like the World Championship to end like F1 last year, just as I didn’t dream of the 2015 mess between Rossi and Marquez”

Between Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez and F1: Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, tackles the world of engines on a broad spectrum, analyzing championships and situations, starting with the tribute to the champion who left the world championship: “The only thing I can say Valentino Rossi is thanks for what he has been, but I can’t ask him to extend his career more and he certainly couldn’t race until he was 60 – says Ezpeleta to Brand – In sports, age matters more or less depending on what you do. Valentino has lengthened his career as much as he saw fit and I think the last two years have been underestimated, because people have seen the others: Vale in Valencia finished 10th, less than a second behind a guy who was winning with a bestial performance “. See also Valentino Rossi has chosen the GTWC: he will race with the WRT Audi

the legacy – Vale leaves, but somehow remains and Carmelo Ezpeleta underlines it: “Rossi still has a foot in the World Cup with his team and what he has done is fantastic, creating the Tavullia school and the VR46 Academy – says Ezpeleta – we heard about our future often: everyone asked us what would happen when the Americans were gone or when Doohan left, but we always restarted because the championship is more important than anything else “.

no relay – Valentino Rossi’s designated heir for many is Marc Marquez, but Ezpeleta sees things from another perspective. “We don’t have a media relay between Rossi and Marquez, there isn’t: Valentino has often changed bikes, from Honda to Yamaha and Ducati and then Yamaha again because he thought it was the best chance for him, while Marc was forced to slow down for an accident from which he recovered last year and then for the relapse of diplopia, due to another accident. Situations not comparable “. See also Covid: “Good, cheap and effective” vaccine can balance world vaccination

the F1 – Finally, the relationship with the four wheels. “With F1 we ​​have common interests and other divergent ones: we work together to improve the things that are common – says Ezpeleta – I would like to see tough championships in the world championship, but I would not want a world championship that ends like F1 last year: I would like us they were two drivers fighting for the title in the last race, but not how the whole thing went … It was a fantastic championship and fought to the end, but it sparked controversy and I don’t like that after the end it arises doubts, as I did not dream of the 2015 mess between Rossi and Marquez even if it had a big media impact “.

