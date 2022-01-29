By Crispian Balmer and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME (Reuters) – Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 80, agreed on Saturday to serve a second term, a scenario he had previously ruled out and which comes as a relief to an Italian political class that seemed more divided than ever.

The possibility of his renewal gained traction on Saturday after the successive failures of Italian lawmakers to find a successor due to lack of consensus.

According to a Reuters source, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who aspired to take over the post but whose candidacy would risk blowing up the ruling coalition, urged Sergio Mattarella to yield to the appeals of the Italian political class “for the good of the country”. .

“Italians don’t deserve this mess to continue for several days,” said Matteo Salvini, leader of La Ligue, urging lawmakers to vote for Sergio Mattarella.

The vote organized the day before did not allow the designation of the future head of state, with the attempt by the right-wing parties to elect the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati, failing irrevocably.

“Looking for a name in this chaos”, headlined Saturday’s Corriere della Sera, while the Catholic newspaper L’Avvenire lamented that there were “more vetoes than votes”.

Long considered the front-runner Mario Draghi has seen his chances dwindle over the days, with many lawmakers refusing to vote in his favor for fear of breaking the governing coalition, mixing right and left and triggering an early legislative election.

The President of the Italian Republic, elected for seven years, has essentially only an honorary role, but can have a decisive influence on the appointment of the President of the Council and can dissolve Parliament.

