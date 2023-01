Protesters in Madrid demand the resignation of Socialist President Pedro Sánchez. | Photo: EFE

A protest against the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez brought together demonstrators this Saturday (21) in Madrid, Spain. According to government data, there were 30,000 people, but information released by the movement’s organizers speak of around 500,000. The gathering took place in Plaza Cibeles, in the center of the Spanish capital.

According to AFP information, the demonstrators were calling for Sánchez’s resignation, accusing him of being authoritarian and endangering democracy.

The mobilization was called by associations and civil society groups and had as its motto “For Spain, for Democracy and for the Constitution”.

The president of the right-wing Vox party, Santiago Abascal, participated in the protest. He referred to the current government as “the worst in the history of Spain”. And he defended “a permanent and massive mobilization until the expulsion of the autocrat Pedro Sánchez from power”.

President Pedro Sánchez denied the accusations of authoritarianism. According to him, the participants of the protest defend an excluding Spain. “We are a majority of Spaniards who want a united Spain, in coexistence, that respects diversity and advances in rights and prosperity,” he declared.