It was not known who fired the tear gas canisters, according to what Reuters quoted Ayyan months, who confirmed that there was no indication of the presence of policemen at the scene.

Mass protests erupted following the measures that took place in Sudan last October, and continued following the announcement of an agreement on November 21, in which the army restored Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to his post.

The agreement between Hamdok and the army is facing opposition from protesters.

Khaled Omar Youssef, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, a prominent dissident who was arrested and released, was speaking to the crowd from the stage when the tear gas was fired.

Youssef said on Twitter: “Whether they attack us with buildings (tear gas) or with bullets.. they will not silence our tongues as long as we have a beating heart.. we will defeat the coup and our people will regain their freedom.”

Other prominent opposition figures were scheduled to speak at the symposium.

Live footage broadcast by the Sudanese Congress Party after tear gas was fired showed seats scattered in the place.

‘stop repression’

For his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, “The Sudanese united three years ago to demand an end to oppression and the start of a democratic future. who seeks democracy.

Blinken added that since the actions of last October 25, hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets once again to demand respect for basic human rights and to express their lasting aspirations for a democratic Sudan.

Blinken said that the United States stands in solidarity with their calls for a civilian-led transition of power, which is the only path to a stable, just, prosperous and peaceful Sudan, as he put it.

He also urged Sudan’s political and military leaders to respond to these calls by placing the country’s interests above their own and recommitting to the spirit of the 2019 Constitutional Declaration through practical measures.

Blinken also said that transitional institutions under civilian authority should be strengthened, the state of emergency should be lifted, all political detainees detained since October 25 should be released, and freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstration should be guaranteed.

He stressed the need to hold accountable those responsible for the use of excessive force against civilians. Blinken stressed that the United States will continue to stand by the Sudanese people in their struggle for freedom, peace and justice.