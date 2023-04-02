Cancellation of summer schedule It causes confusion among Internet users since some cell phones made the change automatically like every year.

Network users Those who were aware of the schedule noticed that their cell phones had made the time change automatically as every year, making the user doubt whether the change was made or not.

They began to question the cancellation of the time in the country, Some even labeled the Federal Government for having “been deceived”, Internet users immediately began to clarify that it was because some cell phone brands and time stamps did not cancel the change.

It is recommended to do a direct search on Google to verify the usual hours depending on the State in which you are, since it should be remembered that some states in the north of the country made the change of usual hours.

Technological recommendations depending on the telephone brands recommend making the change manually, as in the case of Huawei and Samsung, which recommended making the change from 4 in the morning so that the schedule will not automatically advance.

Despite the confusion, several official pages and Internet users began to notify about time change that cell phones and computers did automatically.