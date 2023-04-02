France must allow euthanasia and assisted suicide under certain conditions. That is the conclusion of a special ‘citizens’ commission’ set up by President Macron. The committee consisted of 184 ‘ordinary’ randomly selected French people. ‘We citizens believe that the current legislation falls short,’ said the final statement.

In France, it is now only allowed to stop the treatment of some patients. Active intervention to hasten death is prohibited. The committee wants to change that. “The majority is in favor of legalizing assisted termination of life.”

This may involve euthanasia, where the doctor intervenes, or suicide by the patient in accordance with certain strict rules. The committee was not unanimous: more than three-quarters of the 184 French people voted in favor of legalization, almost a quarter were against.

Precisely in order to accommodate the latter group, the Committee recommended that plenty of safeguards and checks should be built in. For example, someone must be terminally ill and several doctors and specialists must consider every request. See also Pakistan | In Pakistan, more than 900 people died in exceptionally violent floods

Amend legislation

On Monday, the committee members will present their advice to President Macron. He then has to decide what to do with it. The advice is not binding. But it seems almost certain that Macron wants to change the current legislation.

Last September, a government advisory board already advocated legalizing ‘assisted termination of life’. Last week, a special parliamentary committee concluded that existing French legislation falls short. The rules would be too complicated. Too few patients can make use of the option to discontinue medical treatment and to be anesthetized with painkillers.

Inhuman situations

It was President Macron himself who decided last year to set up the Citizens’ Commission because of existing problems. Many French people who want euthanasia now had to look for other solutions. Many of them go to Belgium or Switzerland, where euthanasia is legal. And sometimes critically ill French people also try to end their own lives because doctors do not want to cooperate. “There are sometimes inhumane situations now and we have to change that,” Macron said a year ago. See also Russia warns Canada to aggravate conflict in Ukraine with arms supplies

The French themselves also seem convinced that something has to change. Several polls conducted last year showed that a large majority of the French are in favor of legalizing euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: