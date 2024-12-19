Exus Renewables has reached an agreement to acquire a portfolio of seven 1,056 MW wind farms and another portfolio of two 53 MW wind farms in Poland.

The seven wind farms in the first portfolio are currently in the development phase and are located in three strategic areas in the south and south-west of Poland, and will be developed in collaboration with Energetyka Polska, a company with more than 20 years of experience in development. of wind farms in Central and Eastern Europe.

Exus has also completed the acquisition of 53 MW in the country. The 30 MW and 23 MW wind farms are located in central-western Poland. Both projects, under construction and scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2025, will have an additional 65 MW of photovoltaic capacity, which is also in the development phase, bringing the acquisition to around 1,200 MW.

To support these projects and advance their expansion, Exus has created a Polish subsidiary and a local team with extensive experience in the sector, which will play a crucial role in the advancement of its renewable energy projects in the country. PwC Poland acted as advisor on both transactions.

Exus plans to continue expanding its presence and renewable energy portfolio in Europe in the coming years through additional strategic acquisitions and the development of significant wind, solar, BESS and renewable energy projects.