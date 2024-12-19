The Civil Guard has arrested nine people and has investigated another ten in Valencia as alleged perpetrators of a crime of belonging to a criminal organization and a continued crime of reception within the framework of an operation that began nine months ago. The complaint was filed last March when a small appliance company detected that illegal acts were being committed at its facilities that began in November of last year.

The investigation began after a period in which the company warned of a series of irregularities in the product weighing which were subsequently sent by third companies. Thus, the detainees acquired low-weight and low-price brand products, as they were employees of the brand. Afterwards, they searched the orders placed in the company’s system. Once the shipment’s issue number was located, they obtained the label and attached it to products other than those requested, which were always of higher price, weight and volume. The destination of said shipments was their addresses or others under their control. Finally, they were resold to individuals in person or through online platforms for buying and selling second-hand products.

The employees involved They were distributed in different departments of the company and were perfectly organized. They held meetings outside the facilities where they agreed on the modus operandi as well as the products that would be stolen.

With the information provided by the company itself, a first list of workers involved was made. Subsequently, the images recorded by the video surveillance system were requested, both inside and outside the facilities. With these recordings, the veracity of the illegal acts and the identity of the workers involved were verified. Likewise, a series of order tracking through transport companies to verify the final recipient. Monitoring of profiles created on buying and selling websites was also carried out.









The investigation concluded last November with the arrest of nine men, eight of them of Spanish nationality and one of Russian nationality between the ages of 28 and 54. The investigation was also carried out on ten other people, seven men and three women, nine of Spanish nationality and one of Russian nationality, aged between 26 and 57 years. The crimes attributed to them are: crime of belonging to a criminal organization, continued crime of theft, continued crime of fraud and continued crime of receiving.

The estimated value of the stolen products amounts to a total of 140,000 euros. The company was able to recover some of the products subject to these illicit acts that had not yet been shipped. The proceedings were delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Alzira.