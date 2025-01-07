The Government of Extremadura, through the Department of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing, has sent this Tuesday to the Official Gazette of the European Union the contracting file of the feasibility study for the work of the EXA1 regional highway between Moraleja and the Portuguese town of Monfortinho, for two days later, on Thursday, January 9, to be published on the Public Sector Contracting Platform, which is the portal where the Ministry is housed as an organ of hiring.

The deadline for submitting offers will be February 12 at 3:00 p.m. The first Contracting Table will be held on February 13 and second on February 18, both at 9:00 a.m., with the execution period being twelve months from its award.

It is a contract that, due to its estimated value 602,658.87 eurosfinanced with the Autonomous Community’s own funds, is subject to harmonized regulation and consequently the deadline for submitting offers begins from the moment it is sent to the Publications Office of the European Union and is 36 calendar days.

The Extremaduran Government will begin this work on Public-Private Collaboration Model (CPP Model) to plan, develop and manage this fundamental connection for the west of the peninsula, as advanced last October in Cáceres by the Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Housing, Manuel Martín Castizo.

Among the objectives of this work are the opening of a new connection point with Portugalthrough a safe and quality infrastructure, a very important improvement in road safety and a better quality of the maintenance and operation service.

Advantages of the CPP Model

The advantages of the CPP Model are numerous, but above all it means an increase in the quality of benefits in concession contracts due to the greater demands of the Administration associated with them, which undoubtedly results in a greater road safetywhich is one of the priority objectives of the Ministry.

Furthermore, its use implies a change in the way of working of the Administration which, in these models, goes hand in hand with the private sector from the design of the projects to their execution, which allows managing the public interests at stake in a way more efficient.

The company that is awarded the works is responsible for the construction, financing, operation and maintenance of infrastructureand the Extremadura Government will not have to make any disbursement until the work is received. From that moment on, the Autonomous Administration may implement a payment mechanism to the private partner based on Payment for Availability (PPD), subject to deductions that ensure service provision with high quality standards.