National Police agents have a woman arrested in Coria del Río for retaining and sexually assault a man at his home, and subsequently harassed and coerced him for several weeks. The investigators were able to verify that the complainant was not the only victim of this woman, and that her modus operandi had been repeated with other men that she normally knew through social networks.

This harassment began when, after a meeting between the detainee and the complainant, she forced him to have sexual relations to be able to leave the house. Once he was able to leave, the man tried to avoid this woman, not meeting her again, due to the events that occurred.

From that moment on, the detainee began to appear at the victim’s home without prior notice, sometimes even having up to 77 missed calls in a period of time of a few hours.

As the agents were able to verify, the harassment towards this man became increasingly intense, causing the victim to meet with her again, and even coercively agreed to have carnal relations with the woman, under threats and insinuations to report him to the police. Police like victim of gender violence if I did not meet their requirements.









After a few weeks, the man, feeling like a victim and after having collected various evidence of what was happening, filed the corresponding complaint with the National Police, requesting a restraining order against the woman.

Finally, and as a result of said investigation, the woman was arrested for crimes of Sexual Assault, Illegal Detention, Harassment and Coercion, becoming available to the Judicial Authority, decreeing the same Provisional Freedom and Prohibition of Communication and Approach to less than 500 meters from the victim.