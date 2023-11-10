A video recorded by a security camera recorded a shocking traffic accident in the neighborhood of San Luis Potosí, in Mexico.



According to the images, The accident occurred this Wednesday, November 8, around 10:18 in the morning.

In the material you can see when a family of three is traveling on a motorcycle and they are hit by a taxi that is crossing the street.

In social networks, Several people have assured that the responsibility for the accident lies with the motorcycle driver.who made the turn recklessly, since it would be the taxi that was on the road.

On the other hand also There are those who question whether the vehicle was used to transport three people, which were traveling without protective helmets.

As soon as the crash occurs, people are lifted by the taxi, passing through the windshield of the car and ending up on the ground. The driver remains lying on the ground, while the woman quickly gets up and carries the small child in her arms.

Several people, including the taxi driver, come to help the motorcycle driver, who would have been the most affected.

“It’s not the taxi driver’s fault,” “The motorcycle turned without caution,” “I was bringing a child and a taxi driver was hit by him,” are some of the reactions to the video that is circulating on social networks, and has impacted dozens of people. Internet users on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The health status of the affected people is still unknown.

