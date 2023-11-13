Prominent supporters of Extinction Rebellion distanced themselves from the organization after a speech was also made about the war in Gaza on the stage of the major Climate March on Sunday in Amsterdam. “This will shrink XR into just another powerless splinter group,” says a disappointed supporter. And it’s not just about Gaza, XR ‘climate warriors’ will also be demonstrating against Zwarte Piet in the coming weeks.

