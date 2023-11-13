Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank announced the listing of five-year green sukuks worth US$500 million for trading on the London Stock Exchange’s global stock market and in the London Stock Exchange’s green securities market, making it the first financial institution in the world to issue green sukuks denominated in US dollars.

The London Stock Exchange welcomed this listing, which is considered the first listing of dollar-denominated green sukuk issued by a financial institution in the world, which came after the successful listing of the bank’s sukuk worth US$750 million of unlimited term to increase the first tranche of capital.

Commenting on the event, Nasser Al Awadhi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “We are pleased to list our sukuks on the London Stock Exchange, making us the first financial institution in the world to list green sukuks denominated in dollars in a global market. This confirms the bank’s firm commitment to adopting And applying the principles of sustainability and our keenness to provide a platform for investors who share our same orientation and commitment to supporting projects that are environmentally and socially beneficial. We are pleased with the large and broad response that the Sukuk offering received from global and regional investors, which indicates our shared commitment to responsible and sustainable financial practices. This achievement also strengthens our position as an institution A leading financial and banking sector in the field of sustainable finance, and confirms our drive to make a lasting impact on our society and the world.”