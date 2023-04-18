The arrival of the new operating system for iPhones is imminent, but it also represents the implementation of something that Manzana has been banned from its ecosystem for the entire existence of its mobile devices.

iOS 17will allow the arrival of other app stores to the iphone. A feature that a segment of users have been waiting for years. In addition to this change, Manzana prepares for the WWDC 2023which will begin to be held from June 5 to 9where it is expected to announce the operating system xrOS for its augmented reality viewer and new models of macbookshe macOS 14 and big changes in operating systems watchOS 10, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

But what is undoubtedly striking is the arrival of the new app stores external to Manzana. And it is that, last year the European Union Digital Markets Law It led the Cupertino giant to line up to try to avoid a monopoly in terms of buying and selling apps. One of the reasons why games like Fortnite and Epic Games left the platform.

And although this law was generated in Europe and at first it was thought that it would only apply in that market, it is inevitable that the rest of the world will begin to approve similar laws that force Manzana unlock your ecosystem in all regions. It is expected that this will benefit developers who did not see it profitable to pay the commissions of Manzana to launch their products iphone.

