Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

A Libyan military source confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the General Command of the Libyan Armed Forces is studying the closure of the common borders between Libya and Sudan, in light of the dangerous military developments taking place in Sudanese cities during the past hours, indicating that the Libyan side fears the continued instability in Sudan. What affects the security of neighboring countries.

The source pointed out that the Libyan side hopes that the Sudanese parties will approve a ceasefire agreement in the country in the coming hours, explaining that the border triangle area is one of the most prominent areas that occupy the Libyan side, in light of the attempts of terrorist and extremist elements to reposition themselves in the region during the coming period.

Yesterday, the head of the Military Organization and Administration Authority in the Libyan south, Brigadier General Abdel Salam Al-Busaifi, appealed to the General Staff of the Libyan army, east and west, to quickly close the borders, assign military forces to prevent any infiltration, and place reconnaissance planes at Kufra Airport.

The Libyan military official indicated that the ongoing clashes in Sudan will have an impact on the situation in Libya unless quick and serious steps are taken to avoid their repercussions, explaining that the cities of the southeast will be most affected if the clashes extend to Libya.

In turn, a member of the Libyan House of Representatives representing the city of Kufra, Saeed Amgheib, confirmed that the ongoing armed conflict between the Sudanese brothers will not have any victorious party, indicating that what is happening in Sudan will negatively affect the security and stability of Libya, warning against the involvement of extremist elements from “ISIS” and al-Qaeda. In conflict after escaping from prison.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Amgheib explained that the southeast of Libya is linked to a common border with Sudan, specifically the city of Kufra, calling on the General Command of the Libyan Army to take precautionary measures to confront any danger threatening the city of Kufra in the southeast of the country, pointing out that the General Command imposes its control on the southern borders. It is ready to deal with any danger threatening the Libyan state, with the need to take urgent measures, including the formation of an emergency room to deal with expected displacement cases from Sudan.

In addition, the Libyan embassy in the Republic of Sudan reassured the Libyans that all members of the Libyan community, students studying, and workers at the diplomatic mission in Sudan are safe and sound, confirming that it had not received any distress calls or communications from members of the Libyan community and students studying in Sudan until the issuance of this statement.

The embassy renewed its warnings to all members of the Libyan community in Sudan of the need to avoid going out and movement in places affected by the clashes until safe passages are provided, which international and regional parties seek to open for civilians as soon as possible, and airspace is opened.

In Tripoli, the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya, Raisdon Zeninga, received, yesterday evening, a delegation of Tuareg notables and representatives, who presented their views, within the framework of supporting the initiative of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Abdullah Bathili to enable elections.

The Tuareg delegation – according to a statement by the UN mission – expressed its support for the initiative of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and called for elections to be held without further delay. Cultural components in the south by granting them full rights as citizens, and ensuring women’s representation in parliament through a quota of 30%.