President of the STF criticized the content of the video of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson with offenses to Minister Cármen Lúcia

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, condemned this Saturday (22.Oct.2022) the statements of the former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) against Minister Cármen Lúcia, released on Friday (21.Oct).

Weber classified the video in which Jefferson calls the minister “Blair Witch”reference to Horror Movie released in 1999, and “Carmen Lucifer” as a “expression of the most repulsive misogyny.” Here’s the note (intact – 242 KB).

She also says that, in a democracy, it is not possible “to collude with hate speech, abject and impregnated with discrimination, to reach all women and surpass the limits of civilization”.

“Minister Cármen Lúcia, a magistrate of remarkable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation, enlightens the Federal Supreme Court with her intelligence, talent, impartiality and competence”, said Weber. “She will continue, independent and serene, in the uncompromising defense of the Constitution, always with the support and admiration of her peers and the legal community.”

The video in question was published by former deputy Cristiane Brazil (PTB-RJ), Jefferson’s daughter, on her Twitter profile. The petebista insults Cármen Lúcia for allegedly “Censorship of Young Pan” and calls the TSE “latrine”. However, the reference is incorrect.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE, with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Find out more in this report.

The former deputy was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, current president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), after making attacks on STF ministers.

Since January 2022, Jefferson has been serving his sentence under house arrest and is barred from posting on social media. He had his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic rejected in September – he gave way to his co-religionist Father Kelmon.

Moraes also repudiated the statements “Sexist and Misogynist” in note (intact – 56 KB) this Saturday (Oct 22).

“It demonstrates the insignificant moral and intellectual stature of those who, cowardly, hide in the false cloak of a non-existent and criminal ‘freedom of aggression’”he said.

The defeated candidates for the Planalto Palace Simone Tebet (MDB), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) were others to show solidarity with the minister.

Read other expressions of support:

Read the full note from Minister Rosa Weber:

“The Federal Supreme Court expresses its vehement repudiation of the sordid and vile aggression, an expression of the most repulsive misogyny, of which Minister Cármen Lúcia was a victim due to her jurisdictional performance, within the scope of the Superior Electoral Court.

“Cowardly conduct of this nature is unacceptable in a democracy, which has as one of its pillars the independence of the judiciary. There is no way to condone hate speech, abject and impregnated with discrimination, to reach all women and exceed the limits of civilization.

“Minister Cármen Lúcia, a magistrate of remarkable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation, enlightens the Federal Supreme Court with her intelligence, talent, impartiality and competence. Undoubtedly, it will continue, independent and serene, in the uncompromising defense of the Constitution, always with the support and admiration of its peers and the legal community.

“The Federal Supreme Court also expresses the hope that the principles that govern the Citizen Constitution will bring out in Brazilian society the democratic spirit and tolerance that the electoral moment demands.”