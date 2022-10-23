The most viewed content in Spain during the pandemic was German movies and Turkish series. Since then, they are still there. And going up: ‘Family Secrets’, the series that landed on Antena 3 two weeks ago, has been very well received in Spain and has been sold to more than 20 countries.

Turkey has been an audiovisual power for a long time, and the success of Turkish soap operas is a case worthy of study, to the point that the documentary ‘Kismet: how Turkish soap operas changed the world’ examines the phenomenon and recounts the impact that these productions have had on the lives of women who live in places as different as the Middle East or the Balkans, showing them that there are other values, other ways of living. ‘Family Secrets’ has some elements that can contribute to this change, such as showing younger women with training and a certain independence. But, in addition, it has the classic components of any Turkish series intended for mass consumption: a couple of extremely handsome protagonists, some moral dilemmas that make the viewer have to take sides, a westernization of aesthetics and customs that barely fits the image that we have of Turkey (and that propitiate that the series is sold wonderfully in any continent) and an exaggerated emotionality that is exploited to the point of paroxysm and is underlined in phosphorus using music, slow motion and all the resources available and to be.

appearance of a dead girl



To complete the equation, in the case of ‘Family Secrets’ we must add another variable: intrigue. The series begins with the appearance of a dead girl in a garbage container and, during its development, different suspects arise, more than in Cluedo, to play to find out who did it.

The first to appear as the alleged culprit is Çinar, the brother of prosecutor Ilgaz Kaya. Ilgaz is an attractive man with an intense gaze, known in the profession for his honesty, and who lives with his brothers and his father, a police homicide chief as incorruptible as his son. . In defense of Çinar appears Ceylin, a young, perky and very determined lawyer who is willing to break some limits in order to achieve what she wants. Like Ilgaz, she also lives with her family, consisting of a sister who is drowning in an unhappy marriage and is the mother of a teenage girl, a little sister who has just entered university, a stay-at-home mother, and a father who spent a stint in jail for being falsely accused of a crime. Of course, the title does not deceive: in this series, there is a family (a lot), and also secrets. And Ceylin and Ilgaz, united by extreme circumstances in the search for the truth, will discover them throughout the 34 episodes of the first season.

Families and suspects aside, what is inevitable is that two protagonists so handsome and with so much hair, each a prototype of their gender, fall in love. Because that’s where the story is heading: as soon as Ceylin meets Ilgaz, sparks fly. But, instead of becoming a kind of update of ‘Adam’s rib’, with Katharine Hepburn in the defense and Spencer Tracy in the prosecution, the narrative takes convoluted and dramatic turns. The series moves along these plot lines, appealing to the most primary emotions and showing increasingly bizarre situations. Anything to hook the viewer.