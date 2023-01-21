Less than a month after the formation of a coalition government, led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the public continues to take to the streets against judicial reforms that would allow Parliament to limit the power of the Supreme Court, which for many it is an attack on democracy. Netanyahu took office on December 29 and governs in coalition with Itamar Ben Gvir’s extreme right.

