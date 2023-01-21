As much as traffic and its laws change over time, there are some rules that have been in force for a long time. An example of this is the New Traffic Law, which has been in force in the country since April 2021. With it came some changes in the CTB. For example, some infractions that formerly yielded a fine and points on the CNH, currently no longer score the driver.

Of course, in the drivers’ view, this is a good change. Even because, in many cases, worse than having to disburse an amount to pay the fine is receiving the points on the CNH. This is because, depending on the number of points, the driver may have the document suspended.

Now, several infractions no longer score in the portfolio. However, you need to pay attention to the details. Even if certain infractions no longer generate points on the CNH, the fine and other penalties they entail are still valid.

No points on CNH

Generally, when a driver commits a traffic violation, the main penalties he receives are fines and points on his license. However, like most rules, there are exceptions here too.

According to article 259 of the Traffic Code, in three cases the driver does not receive points on the CNH for the offenses committed. Are they:

1 – Infringements committed by users of the road passenger transport service on long-distance trips. When this case happens, the driver is free of the points in the license in any infraction committed by the passenger. Less, of course, the obligation of a seat belt.

2 – The infractions listed in articles 221, 230, 232, 233, 233-A, 240 and 241 of the CTB.

3 – Infractions that result in the suspension of the CNH, which are known as self-suspension infractions, such as Prohibition and speeding.

These CTB articles that no longer earn points in the license began to be valid since the new law came into force in Brazil. Are they:

– Owning a vehicle with identification plates that do not comply with Contran regulations. Infraction that previously gave four points on the CNH.

– Driving a vehicle with some feature or color changed. Now, this infraction no longer yields the five points it once did.

– Driving a vehicle with a missing tare inscription and other inscriptions that the CTB foresees. They also no longer give five points in the wallet.

– Driving a vehicle without mandatory documents, such as CNH and CRLV. Previously, this was a minor infraction and yielded three points.

– Failure to register the vehicle within 30 days. This infraction was serious and scored five points on the driver’s license.

– Do not write off a vehicle that has suffered irreparable damage or that has been dismantled. Before, this gave the driver five points on the license.

– Do not register the vehicle registration or the driver’s license. This was a minor infraction that gave three points on CNH.

– As much as the points are no longer given, drivers still suffer the penalties for infractions, such as fines and possible administrative measures. The value of the fines varies from R$ 88.38 to R$ 293.47.

Fines that became warnings

In addition to these, there is another case where the infraction does not generate points on the CNH. This happens when it can be turned into a warning. When this fine is converted into a warning, the driver only receives written information.

This case has a more educational character than the purpose of punishing. It serves as a warning for the driver not to commit the infraction anymore. According to article 267 of the CTB, this warning must be given automatically when the driver commits a mild or medium infraction. And for him to only take this warning, the driver must not have committed any other infraction in the last 12 months.