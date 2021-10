The twin of Michelangelo’s David, 486 centimeters high like the original (without base), represents Italy at the Expo in Dubai. The model was created thanks to sophisticated digitization and then to 3D printing, a highly technological operation that largely took place in a laboratory in the historic center of Florence under the coordination of the University of Florence. In the Italian pavilion the head of the fake David emerges from a hole in the floor on the upper floor, inside a circular room covered with mosaics that recall the Byzantine art of Galla Placidia. The rest of the David is not visible to visitors: in the reserved hall, on the ground floor, only various authorities and officials can access. What remains of Michelangelo’s art is closed inside, as if it were in an elevator shaft. In this video, published by Italy Expo 2020, the journey of the 3D copy from Florence to Dubai, followed by the footage of those who visited the pavilion in which it is located.