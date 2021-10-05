The organization behind F1 doesn’t have much faith in the electric revolution. They estimate that by 2030 only 8 percent of all 1.8 billion cars will be electric. The other 92 percent is therefore (partly) dependent on petrol or diesel. That is why F1 is working on its own sustainable, synthetic fuel. This fuel will first go to racing and later be sold more widely.

Synthetic fuel: in F1 in a few years

In 2025, F1 cars must already be running on the new sustainable fuel. The petrol must also be usable in normal cars without any modifications to the vehicle. The explosives are made from waste, biomass or captured carbon. According to F1, the sustainable fuel produces 65 percent less greenhouse gases than regular fuel. The energy density is equal to that of current gasoline.

The lab-created petrol is part of F1’s aim to race completely carbon neutral by 2030. In 2022, the championship will take the first step by switching to E10 fuel, which consists of 10 percent ethanol. This petrol also comes out of the pump in the Netherlands when you fill up with 95. In addition to F1, Porsche is also working on a synthetic fuel.

The explanation of F1