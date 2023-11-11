Explosions occurred in Kyiv on the morning of November 11, an air raid alert was declared

At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of November 11, reports Reuters with reference to eyewitnesses. The message about this was received around 9:00 (coincides with Moscow).

Later, strong explosions were confirmed by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko. Telegram. He clarified that this happened on the left bank of the Dnieper. “According to preliminary information, ballistic air defense forces were activated,” Klitschko wrote, calling on Kiev residents to remain in shelters.

Before this, an air raid alert was announced in the capital of Ukraine, as well as in the Kyiv region, as evidenced by data from the online map of the country’s Ministry of Digital Development.

On the evening of November 10, explosions also occurred in the Kyiv region, and an air raid alert was also declared in the capital.