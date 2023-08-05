Other pro-Russian officials in areas of Ukraine they control said the blasts were linked to an attack by Ukrainian drones. Some reports said a Russian-flagged tanker was damaged.

Ukraine did not make any statement regarding these reports.

Traffic stopped on the Crimean Bridge early in the morning, the third stop of this kind in the past 24 hours.

“Once again there was no direct attack on the Crimean bridge and there was no explosion in the immediate vicinity,” Russian news agencies quoted Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the Crimean governor appointed by Russia, as saying.“.

Ukraine’s Uniyan news agency said there were three explosions in the area.

Both Ukrainian news reports and pro-Russian officials said that Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian-flagged SIG oil tanker in the Kerch Strait..

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in the southeastern region of Zaporizhia, posted an audio clip of the tanker telling tugboats to tow it. He said there were no injuries in the accident, which occurred 32 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait.

The bridge, which Russia completed in 2018, four years after Moscow annexed the peninsula from Ukraine, has been subjected to two major attacks since the start of the war in Ukraine 17 months ago, and the most recent attack was last month..

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attacks only indirectly.