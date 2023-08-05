New communication systems will increase the speed of strikes by Russian mobile missile systems. It is reported on August 5 “RIA News” citing an informed source.

It is noted that short-wave communication lines were developed for the RF Armed Forces. Thanks to them, it will be possible to load flight tasks into mobile missile systems for various purposes much faster due to the increased volume of data transfer per unit of time.

“This will speed up the response of troops to enemy actions and will make it possible to more quickly strike at identified targets or respond to the evolving situation in the theater of operations,” the source said.

Military expert, leading Russian specialist in the field of unmanned aircraft Denis Fedutinov, whose words are quoted by the agency, shortwave communications (HF) duplicate satellite and cable communication lines. In this case, the cable may be damaged during hostilities or in emergency situations.

As Fedutinov emphasized, HF communication is relevant for the fleet, where there is no way to stretch the cable, or for missile systems for rapid deployment to a combat position, prompt acquisition of target designation, flight mission and strike at the enemy.

Fedutinov said that many law enforcement agencies are currently dealing with the issue of increasing the data transfer rate in the HF band. Broadening the signal bandwidth allows you to get higher speeds with the same amount of equipment. Also, according to him, it is necessary to increase the data transfer rate in the HF band for greater channel capacity of the combat control systems.

On the eve it became known that short-range missiles RVV-MD2 are 5-10 years ahead of American developments. As the editor of the MilitaryRussia portal Dmitry Kornev noted, the RVV-MD2 missile can attack any target at any speed.